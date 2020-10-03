Hathras Case: Mayawati Urges President Kovind to Intervene

BSP President Mayawati demanded a CBI probe or an SC-monitored inquiry into the Hathras incident today. She said that people were not satisfied with the way the case was investigated.

Taking to twitter, she wrote in Hindi that since the people were not satisfied with the initial probe report, the matter should be investigated by the CBI or under the auspices of the Supreme Court of India.

Moreover, in another tweet, she, in a way, appealed to the President of India Ramnath Kovind to intervene in the matter. Mayawati wrote that the President was a Dalit and hailed from UP, and as such, he should make an intervention in the matter keeping in mind the inhumane outlook of the government with regard to the case.

It’s worth mentioning that the Hathras rape incident has sparked a series of protests across the nation. The 20-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by a group of 4 men on September 14 breathed her last at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

The fact that her body was cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday has also sparked a lot of controversy, with her family alleging that the Police forced them to perform her last rites in the dead of the night.