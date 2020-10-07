Hathras Gangrape Case: Govt Gives 10 More Days to Submit Report

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline to submit the report of a probe by the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged gang rape of a 19-year old Dalit woman by 10 more days. The team was supposed to submit the report on Wednesday.

The Yogi Adityanath government suspended Hathras SP and four other police officers for their ‘handling’ of the case based on the preliminary finding of the SIT. The SIT, headed by Uttar Pradesh home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, also recommended lie-detector tests for all those who are involved, including the family members of the victim.

Deputy inspector general of police Chandraprakash and IPS officer Poonam are the other two members of the SIT.

On September 14, the woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted. She was taken to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for where she was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after her condition worsened. On September 29, she succumbed to her injuries in Delhi. Her body was hurriedly cremated at night with nobody from her family being present, though Hathras police denied all charges. The brutality of the crime and rushed action of the Hathras police drew nationwide criticism while the police proceeded to sequester the village — no politicians were being allowed, the family members were barred from talking to the media.

The Yogi Adityanath government has asked the Supreme Court to order a court-monitored CBI probe into the gang-rape case. It has also said the midnight cremation was done to avoid large-scale violence, which was apprehended the next morning.