Hathras: Ink Thrown At AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Ink was thrown at Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh by an unidentified man on Monday when he was speaking to media in Hathras after meeting the family members of the 20-year old young woman who was brutally gang-raped and tortured and later succumbed to her injuries on September 29.

The AAP leader’s visit to Hathras comes a day after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the family. A day before Azad’s visit, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family members.

Police is yet to identify the perpetrator.