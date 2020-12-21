Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts On Big Island

Top StoriesWorld

The Kilauea volcano on Big Island in Hawaii erupted on Sunday night, for which authorities warned of a possible emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the eruption commenced within Kilauea’s summit caldera shortly after 9:30 PM (0730 GMT). It added that the situation is rapidly evolving. Hawaiin Volcano Observatory (HVO) is expected to issue another statement soon.

The USGS further warned of a “significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere”. The aviation color code has been upgraded to red, advising pilots to avoid the area around Kilauea.

The National Weather Service said people of Big Island with respiratory problems should take “extra precaution” as prevailing winds could push the ashfall towards the island.

Shortly after the eruption, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude was also detected by the USGS.

Kilauea, a popular tourist attraction, is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and has been erupting regularly since the 1950s.

 In 2014 Big Island or Hawaii island declared a state of emergency after red-hot lava from Kilauea ignited a house and threatened the entire town of Pahoa on the eastern tip of the island.

