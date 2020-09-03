“HBS Worse Than Jinnah” – MP Pradyut Bordoloi

Pratidin Bureau
Senior Congress Leader and MP Pradyut Bordoloi minced no words in slamming and criticizing Health and Education Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

Speaking at Marigaon, he asserted that even Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while doing communal politics for the Muslims in the pre-Independence era, didn’t stoop as low as Sarma in terms of speeches and remarks.

No politician has ever resorted to such useless and derogatory remarks, he added.

Upping the ante further, he said that Sarma was the main culprit behind all the scams during the days of Congress.

Bordoloi added that the Minister neither had any identity nor character.

He also said that BJP had goon-like Ministers and MLAs, and that they were instilling a sense of fear among the public.

