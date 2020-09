The Gauhati High Court has directed the NIA to respond to the plea filed by peasant leader Akhil Gogoi on challenging the agency’s verdict on non-issuance of his bail.

A two bench judge comprising Kalyan Rai Surana and Ajit Borthakur issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency and sought a response within two weeks.

Akhil Gogoi’s bail application was earlier rejected by the NIA court.