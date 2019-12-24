Top StoriesRegional

HD Sarma assumes charge as NRC coordinator

By Pratidin Bureau
170

Hitesh Dev Sarma, who was appointed on November 9 as the replacement for Prateek Hajela, assumes charge as state NRC coordinator on Tuesday.

Sarma had gone on leave a week after his appointment. His appointment drew criticism from different sections of society.

This was followed by Assam Civil Service officer Babulal Sarma was on November 30 appointed as the NRC State Coordinator (in-charge) in place of Prateek Hajela, who ensured the publication of the final version of the National Register of Citizens on August 31 under supervision of the Supreme Court.

It may be mentioned here that HD Sarma’s social media posts have gone viral across all political spectrums and bureaucracy; questions were raised about his impartiality in the NRC process.

Meanwhile, Sarma reportedly took leave on one-month from November 15 to December 15, and the NRC had been left without a guardian.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

CBSE declares Class 12th results

World

Nepal captain Paras Khadka creates stunning World Record

Regional

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Silchar Tomorrow

Regional

Army jawan from Manipur martyred in Nowshera

Regional

Mujahideen member arrested from Hatsingimari

Regional

Bhubaneswar Kalita resigns from Rajya Sabha

Comments
Loading...