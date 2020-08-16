NationalTop Stories

“He is Responding To Treatment Well And is Stable”: Pranab Mukherjee’s Son

By Pratidin Bureau
32

Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said that his father is responding to treatment well and is in a stable condition. He took to twitter to convey his message.

“Yesterday, I had visited my father in hospital. With God’s grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment well! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank you.” he tweeted.

The 84 year old former president was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Gurgaon and was operated upon for removal of a blood clot in the brain. He was also tested covid positive.

As per the hospital bulletin, he continues to be in ventilator support.

“There is no change in the condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old comorbities is being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” said a doctor.

Pranab Mukherjee had served India as the President from 2012 to 2017.

