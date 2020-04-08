‘He was great’: Trump praises PM Modi

After threatening India of “retaliation” US President Donald Trump made a U-turn after New Delhi approved the export of Hydroxychloroquine drug to nations who are most-affected from Covid-19.

In a telephonic interview with US-based Fox News, the US President praised PM Narendra Modi stating ‘he was great, he was really good’ for lifting the ban on the export of the crucial drug to US.

Trump said, “I bought millions of doses. More than 29 million. I spoke to PM Modi, a lot of it comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was Great. He was really good. You know they put a stop because they wanted it for India. But there is a lot of good things coming from that.“

“Lot of people looking at it and saying, you know I don’t hear bad stories, I hear good stories. And I don’t hear anything where it is causing death. So it is not something like… You know we are doing vaccines. Johnson and Johnson, they need to test that. It seems malaria-affected countries are unaffected where it is common (sic).” Trump added.