Head Constable Arrested In Connection To Seizure Of Drugs Worth Rs 90 In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau

A head constable of the Manipur police and another individual were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a massive drug seizure in the state.

A team of the Narcotics Cell of Imphal East Police busted a drug manufacturing unit at Yaripok Tulihal Awang Leikai and recovered brown sugar worth a whopping Rs 90 crore.

During the raid, the team seized around 40kg of brown sugar and 430 kg of raw materials used for manufacturing brown sugar.

The head constable was identified as 42-year-old Muzibur Rahman and the other individual was identified as Mohammad Firoj.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

