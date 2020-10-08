Head Of Afghan Peace Council Meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with Afghanistan’s top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah and discussed the ongoing peace initiative in a bid to bring back stability in Afghanistan.

The head of Afghan peace council arrived in Delhi on Tuesday on a five-day visit as part of the efforts to build a regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process.

“Pleased to meet HE Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of Republic of #India. In our friendly discussion we took stock of the latest developments on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the talks in Doha, & India’s support for the peace efforts,” Mr Abdullah said on Twitter after the meeting.

“HE PM assured me of India’s continued support for the peace process, & Afghanistan. I thanked him & the people of India for the invitation, & generous hospitality. I also thanked India for its principled position on the #AfghanPeaceProcess,” he added.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Abdullah also held extensive talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The visit came amidst peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. They are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.

India, a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan, has invested about USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. It also has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington’s 18-year war in the country.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said PM Modi reaffirmed India’s long term commitment to further deepen ties with Afghanistan.