Headmaster Alleged Of Midday Meal Scam At English Madrassa School In Jogighopa

Heated situation took place at the Shantipur Central English Madrasa School in Jogighopa of Bongaingaon district in Assam after midday meal scam.

Parents of the students in the Central English Madrassa School have alleged of midday meal scam.

The parents of the students have put allegations on the headmaster Abul Hussain of being involved in the midday meal scam in the school.

According to sources, some of the parents of students have locked the headmaster of Central English Madrassa in the school hall on Monday.

Along with the headmaster, assistant teacher Hormuz Ali has also been trapped by the parents in the school hall.