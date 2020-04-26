Health dept set to release 8 Covid-19 Patients Today : Himanta

With no new cases reported in Assam and eight more patients in the state getting cured of coronavirus, Assam is on the way to become one of the corona-free states in the country.

In a major achievement by the health department, a total of eight more Covid-19 patients are to be released from hospitals of Assam today. Out of these, four of them are from Golaghat Civil Hospital and 4 from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), Guwahati.

This was informed by State Health Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing at NHM Office in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon.

“With 77 percent recovery rate in Assam, we hope that by a few others will be discharged on April 30,” Sarma said.

It should be mentioned that a total of 7616 coronavirus tests have been conducted in six hospitals of the state so far. The results of 209 tests are still awaited, Sarma said in a statement.