Health dept set to release 8 Covid-19 Patients Today : Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
With no new cases reported in Assam and eight more patients in the state getting cured of coronavirus, Assam is on the way to become one of the corona-free states in the country.

In a major achievement by the health department, a total of eight more Covid-19 patients are to be released from hospitals of Assam today. Out of these, four of them are from Golaghat Civil Hospital and 4 from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), Guwahati.

This was informed by State Health Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing at NHM Office in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon.

“With 77 percent recovery rate in Assam, we hope that by a few others will be discharged on April 30,” Sarma said.

It should be mentioned that a total of 7616 coronavirus tests have been conducted in six hospitals of the state so far. The results of 209 tests are still awaited, Sarma said in a statement.

