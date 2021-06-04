Health Minister Briefs On COVID situation In Assam

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday addressed the media regarding the present Covid situation in the state. The Minister held a press conference where he briefed about the decreasing rate of COVID-19 cases in Assam.

Keshab Mahanta said, “Even though the number of Covid cases have decreased, we still have a lot to do for its mitigation.”

The spread of COVID-19 infection in Assam has come down drastically and the number of deaths has also been steadily declining in the state, he added.

Along with COVID-19, measures will also be taken for other related diseases, says the Health Minister.

Addition to that, Mahanta also informs that a decision on the relaxation of curfew will be taken on June 7 along with reconsideration of the decision on mini lockdown in the state.

People over 50 years of age will not be included in the home isolation process, the Health Minister stated.

Further, he added that no vaccination doses of Covaxin will be given newly. People will only get doses of Covishield and 70,000 vaccines will be given every day.

Moreover, 5 districts with higher number of COVID-19 cases will be given special attention in the vaccination process. An interval of 42-day will be maintained until the second dose of vaccine. Currently, more than 3 lakhs vaccines are available in the state, said the Health Minister.

Notably, Children’s ICU will also be set up in 6 medical college and hospitals very soon, he said.