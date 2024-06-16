Summer Skincare Routine for Your Baby: Tips to Massage A Baby

Baby massage is more than just a soothing ritual - it's a deeply rooted practice celebrated across various cultures, especially in India. Massaging a baby not only improves blood circulation and makes the limbs more supple but also aids in weight gain and nourishes their delicate skin, enhancing the Benefits of Infant Massage. Moreover, a massage is known to soothe and calm the baby, alleviating physical and emotional stress and promoting better sleep.
Recognizing the importance of baby massage, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has established standardized guidelines to ensure quality pediatric skin care for neonates, infants, and children, emphasizing the importance of using Baby massage oil. According to IAP guidelines, using oil during massage is beneficial as it provides warmth, and nutrition, and aids in weight gain. Research has shown that babies massaged with oil exhibit less stress behaviour compared to those massaged without oil. However, the guidelines recommend avoiding natural olive oil and mustard oil, as these can disrupt the skin barrier.
Things to keep in mind when massaging during summer: During the summer months, ensure that the massaging is done in a cool, well-ventilated room and that the baby is comfortable. It is advisable to schedule massages during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening, to avoid the peak heat.
Choosing the right massage oil is crucial in summer for optimizing the Benefits of Infant Massage. The IAP advises against using thick oils or heating oils before massage. Instead, parents should opt for lightweight, non-sticky oils enriched with vitamin E, specifically formulated for babies, to enhance the benefits of baby massage oil.
Important aspects when massaging a newborn: Before starting a massage routine for your baby, consult with your paediatrician to ensure it is safe and appropriate. Creating a calm and comfortable environment is essential for the baby to feel relaxed during the massage. Adjust the timing and method of oil massages based on the season: before bath time in the summer and after bath time in the winter. Choose a time when your baby is calm, quiet, and at least a couple of hours after feeding, to avoid any discomfort. The massage itself should be gentle yet firm enough to provide a sense of security. Parents should use light pressure and soft strokes, ensuring the baby's head is always well-supported.
Massage tips for different ages and stages: Massaging a baby can be tailored to their age and developmental stage to maximize benefits and create a nurturing bonding experience.
Newborn: For newborns, whose skin is continuously evolving during their first year, it is important to start a gentle massage routine after receiving approval from a pediatrician. In the initial weeks, use soft and gentle strokes, starting with the legs using downward motions to promote relaxation. When massaging the tummy, ensure that the umbilical cord area is properly disinfected and treated based on its healing progress. From there, move to the back, gently massaging from the neck down to the bottom, and finish by gently massaging the feet.
Six Weeks Plus: For babies who are six weeks and older, they tend to show increased responsiveness and are more settled, making them ready for a full massage. This stage allows parents to bond more deeply with their baby. Gentle paddling strokes on the tummy can help alleviate tummy troubles. The ‘I Love You’ or ILU strokes can be beneficial to the tummy and easy to remember: this involves making a single downward stroke on the tummy, followed by a backward, sideways ‘L’ from the baby’s right to left side, and then an upside-down ‘U’ from the lower right side, up, across, and down the left side of the tummy. Additionally, gentle massages on the hands and face using your fingertips can help relax tension. Maintaining eye contact during the massage is crucial for enhancing bonding and communication.
Six Months & Above: For babies six months and older, who are more active and may be wriggling, sitting up, crawling, or attempting to stand, massages can become more creative and enjoyable. Introduce elements like songs and rhymes to make the routine more engaging and fun. Regardless of the season, regular massages should remain a key part of the baby's skincare routine, using the appropriate oil throughout the year to optimize the benefits of baby massage oil. This special time spent massaging your baby not only helps in their physical and emotional development but also strengthens the everlasting bond between parent and child, creating unforgettable memories.
