Zika Virus - Symptoms, Causes Diagnosis and Treatment

Zika Virus
The Zika virus disease (ZVD) is a disease caused by Aedes mosquitos.

Zika virus can be passed on from a pregnant woman to her unborn child. Infection during pregnancy can result in certain birth defects.

There is no vaccine or medicine for Zika.

Symptoms

Symptoms of Zika Virus are fever, joint pain, muscle pain, rash, headache, red eyes.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for Zika Virus. Drink plenty of water, take fever and pain related medicine,

When To See A Doctor

Consult your doctor if you suspect you or a family member has the Zika virus, especially if you have recently travelled to an area where an outbreak is ongoing. I f you're pregnant and have travelled to an area where the Zika virus is prevalent, talk to your doctor about getting tested.

