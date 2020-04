Contrary to allegations, the Assam health department has been serving healthy vegetarian and non-vegetarian food at different quarantine centres in Assam.

Assam MoS Health Pijush Hazarika has tweeted pictures of different items that were served to the people at various quarantine centres across the State. He stated the quarantine should not be feared nor stigmatized.

Our unflinching support to those who are currently in the #Quarantine centres at Sarusajai and in Lahorighat, Marigaon. They are being taken care of well, with sumptuous meals. We hope they will be able to return to their homes soon.#FightAgainstCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/vi4pSUPQip — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) April 3, 2020