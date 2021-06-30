Heavy Rain Lashes Garo Hills, Bridges Washed Away

Incessant rains in the last two days have severely affected Garo Hills have caused massive landslides and washed away bridges.

The rains have disrupted daily road communications in the western part of Meghalaya where a bridge has been washed away at Dimapara.

The roads and bridges from Rangrachi to Dasin Bibra submerged too.

Moreover, Ruga and Dimapara is completely severed.

Similarly, Baghmara is completely cut-off via road transport to Siju and Ruga.

Road connectivity to the district head quarter Baghmara has been severely affected due to uprooting of trees and timber bridges have been broken.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development (NHIDCL), BDOs and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue efforts and clearing the roads.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy spells of rainfall in Garo Hills region for next four to five days.