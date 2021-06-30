NationalTop Stories

Heavy Rain Lashes Garo Hills, Bridges Washed Away

By Pratidin Bureau

Incessant rains in the last two days have severely affected Garo Hills have caused massive landslides and washed away bridges.

The rains have disrupted daily road communications in the western part of Meghalaya where a bridge has been washed away at Dimapara.

The roads and bridges from Rangrachi to Dasin Bibra submerged too.

Related News

Ankur Raj Gogoi; the Young Orchid Conserver of Charaideo,…

ICMR Briefs Union Cabinet On Tripartite Deal With Nepal,…

Wild Elephant Kills One In Karbi Anglong

Ripun Bora Condemns JP Nadda’s Comment on Political Tourist

Also Read: Ankur Raj Gogoi; The Young Orchid Conserver Of Charaideo, Assam

Moreover, Ruga and Dimapara is completely severed.

Similarly, Baghmara is completely cut-off via road transport to Siju and Ruga.

Road connectivity to the district head quarter Baghmara has been severely affected due to uprooting of trees and timber bridges have been broken.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development (NHIDCL), BDOs and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue efforts and clearing the roads.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy spells of rainfall in Garo Hills region for next four to five days.

Also Read: ICMR Briefs Union Cabinet On Tripartite Deal With Nepal, Myanmar
You might also like
Assam

Nagaland: 12 Army Jawans Test COVID-19 Positive

Assam

Uruka Hires Robot ‘Palki’ Waitress

Top Stories

Assam’s COVID Recoveries Crosses 1.3 lakh

National

Andhra Pradesh: 14 Hospitalized After Gas Leak at Dairy unit

Top Stories

Sonowal Govt. finally bulldozes Assam’s aspirations

National

Sonia Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Re-Evaluate Vaccination Policy

Comments
Loading...