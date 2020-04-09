Heavy rain, thunderstorm hits Guwahati

A severe cyclonic storm — locally called ‘Bordoisila’ that is usually experienced at this time of the year — lashed several parts of Assam, uprooting trees and electricity poles and blowing away tin roofs across the State.

The storm swept across lower Assam districts of Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Nalbari, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Chirang from 8.30 pm for several hours, reports said.

It damaged houses, blew away the tin roofs of a large number of houses, uprooted trees and electric poles and snapped power lines including in Guwahati.