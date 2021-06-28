Heavy Rainfall In Assam, Meghalaya Till July 2: IMD

By Pratidin Bureau
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some states including Assam and Meghalaya for the next five days till July 2 (Friday).

“Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh,” the department said as reported by The Mint.

According to a release from the Ministry of Earth Science, the department has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa and Telangana.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kph) are also very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura among other states, the department stated.

