Top StoriesNational

Heavy Rainfall Kills 8 in Madhya Pradesh

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
0

Incessant rainfall has led to the death of 8 people so far in Madhya Pradesh, as per PTI reports.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old woman died and three others were injured following the collapse of a house triggered by downpour at Sehore in the state.

The report quoted Manish Rastogi, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying that after heavy showers in several parts of the state in the past couple of days, around 7000 people have been rescued and 170 relief camps set up in the flood-affected districts.

Related News

Nagaon: Inter-Faction Clash Leads To Firing

PM Modi Recalls Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS)

Ghy: Rare Heart Surgery Performed on Kid

Fire Breaks Out At Hojai NGO

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reportedly said on Sunday that “eight people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh and efforts are currently underway to evacuate nearly 1,200 people stranded in 40 flooded villages of the state.”

You might also like
Regional

Youths arrested with illegal arms in Hojai

Top Stories

45-year-old Guwahati man dies of Covid-19

National

Unemployment rate at 45-year high

Regional

Sailadhar Baruah Memorial Film awards announced

National

Congress to strongly oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill

Regional

Benelli launches new showroom In Basistha

Comments
Loading...