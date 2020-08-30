Heavy Rainfall Kills 8 in Madhya Pradesh

Incessant rainfall has led to the death of 8 people so far in Madhya Pradesh, as per PTI reports.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old woman died and three others were injured following the collapse of a house triggered by downpour at Sehore in the state.

The report quoted Manish Rastogi, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying that after heavy showers in several parts of the state in the past couple of days, around 7000 people have been rescued and 170 relief camps set up in the flood-affected districts.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reportedly said on Sunday that “eight people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh and efforts are currently underway to evacuate nearly 1,200 people stranded in 40 flooded villages of the state.”