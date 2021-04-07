Heavy Rains Across NE Between April 8 -11, Assam On Orange Alert

Heavy rains are expected to be seen over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh between April 8 and 10, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed on Wednesday. IMD has also issued orange alert for Assam on Thursday and Friday, and yellow alert over the weekend.

According to the IMD, a trough in the westerlies is currently running at 3.1 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours. These systems supported by moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric.

These levels are likely to cause scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) over North-East India during Aril 8 to 11.

Thunderstorm, lightning, and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) also likely over Assam & Meghalaya on April 8 and 9, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on April 9, and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 9 and 10.

On April 8, thunderstorm with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya; with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

On April 9, thunderstorm with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

On April 10, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya; with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On April 11, Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh.