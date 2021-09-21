Helicopter Crash: Indian Army Pilots Succumb To Injuries

Two pilots of the Indian Army, who were critically injured in a helicopter crash that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Patnitop, have succumbed to their injuries today.

As per reports, the chopper crashed due to bad weather. Both the pilots were grievously injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi expressed condolences to the families of two pilots.

“Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on September 21 at Patnitop and offer deepest condolences to their families,” he said.

It is noteworthy that last month an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army crashed into Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. Both the pilots died in the accident.