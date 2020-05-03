Helpline number released for stranded people

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Helpline number released for stranded people
0

To facilitate the return of stranded people to Assam, the State government has released a new helpline number. The stranded people who want to return back to Assam were requested to give a missed call to: 7428159966.

“After 48 hours of giving a missed call to the helpline number, people will get a link in their respective mobile numbers. They will have to fill-up the form with their respective details as asked in the form and will have to submit it,” said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The Minister also said that ADGPs GP Singh and Harmeet Singh will be the nodal officers to oversee the entire process.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Guwahati wins Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy

Pratidin Exclusive

How to Reverse Memory Loss !

National

Delhi High Court Summon Members Of WhatsApp Group Linked To JNU Violence

Sports

Assam’s Dhrupad Shines in Chess

Regional

Tripura Panchayat Polls: BJP Wins 86% Seats Uncontested

Regional

Mizoram governor resigns, may contest for LS Polls

Comments
Loading...