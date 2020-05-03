Helpline number released for stranded people

To facilitate the return of stranded people to Assam, the State government has released a new helpline number. The stranded people who want to return back to Assam were requested to give a missed call to: 7428159966.
“After 48 hours of giving a missed call to the helpline number, people will get a link in their respective mobile numbers. They will have to fill-up the form with their respective details as asked in the form and will have to submit it,” said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
The Minister also said that ADGPs GP Singh and Harmeet Singh will be the nodal officers to oversee the entire process.