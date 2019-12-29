Hemant Soren to be sworn in as Jharkhand CM Today

Hemant Soren is scheduled to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand at 2 pm on Sunday at the Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. Soren will be administered the oath of the office by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu.

Hemant Soren had gone to the Raj Bhavan on December 24 to stake claim to form the government in Jharkhand. The JMM Chief had submitted 50 letters of support to the Jharkhand Governor.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will form the new government in the state in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. Their pre-poll alliance won a total of 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly in the recently concluded Jharkhand elections 2019.

The announcement of the oath-taking ceremony was made through an official communiqué by the Raj Bhawan on December 26, 2019. The state’s Chief Secretary DK Tiwari had met Soren at his residence on the same day to invite him for the ceremony.