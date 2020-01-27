Here is the List of Winners of Grammy Awards 2020

The 62nd edition of the Grammys was held at Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 (Monday for India). The ceremony began with a heart-wrenching tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash just hours before celebs began arriving on the Grammy red carpet.

Lizzo, who had the highest number of nods with eight nominations, was an early winner with the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy for Truth Hurts. Billie Eilish, who had the second-highest number of nominations with six nods, won four Grammys, including the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go. Meanwhile, the Recording Academy, which gives out the music industry’s top award, has been accused of voting irregularities by former president and CEO Deborah Dugan who, in turn, has been accused of bullying by the Academy.

The Grammys are being hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Here are some of this year’s Grammy winners:

Album of the Year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Song of the Year: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance: Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Old Town Road – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish

Best Rock Performance: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance: 7empest – Tool

Best Rock Song: This Land – Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album: Social Cues – Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance: Come Home – Anderson .Paak & Andre 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Jerome – Lizzo

Best R&B Song: Say So – Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Best R&B Album: Ventura – Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance: Racks in the Middle – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Higher – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best Rap Song: A Lot – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White

Best Rap Album: Igor – Tyler, the Creator

Best Dance Recording: Got to Keep On – The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance Electronic Album: No Geography – The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Country Solo Performance: Ride Me Back Home – Willie Nelso

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Speechless – Dan + Shay

Best Country Song: Bring My Flowers Now – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album: Wings – Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Sozinho – Randy Brecker

Best Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells – Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-american Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote – Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band

Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Reggae Album: Rapture – Koffee

Best World Music Album: Celia – Angelique Kidjo

Best Spoken Word Album: Becoming – Michelle Obama

Best Comedy Album: Sticks & Stones – Dave Chapelle

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl – Hildur Gudnadottir

Best Music Video: Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus

Best Music Film: Homecoming, Beyonce