Here is the List of Winners of Grammy Awards 2020

The 62nd edition of the Grammys was held at Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 (Monday for India). The ceremony began with a heart-wrenching tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash just hours before celebs began arriving on the Grammy red carpet.
Lizzo, who had the highest number of nods with eight nominations, was an early winner with the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy for Truth Hurts. Billie Eilish, who had the second-highest number of nominations with six nods, won four Grammys, including the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go. Meanwhile, the Recording Academy, which gives out the music industry’s top award, has been accused of voting irregularities by former president and CEO Deborah Dugan who, in turn, has been accused of bullying by the Academy.
The Grammys are being hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Here are some of this year’s Grammy winners:
Album of the Year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Song of the Year: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance: Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Old Town Road – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
Best Rock Performance: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance: 7empest – Tool
Best Rock Song: This Land – Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album: Social Cues – Cage The Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Performance: Come Home – Anderson .Paak & Andre 300
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Jerome – Lizzo
Best R&B Song: Say So – Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Best R&B Album: Ventura – Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance: Racks in the Middle – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap/Sung Performance: Higher – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best Rap Song: A Lot – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White
Best Rap Album: Igor – Tyler, the Creator
Best Dance Recording: Got to Keep On – The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance Electronic Album: No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Country Solo Performance: Ride Me Back Home – Willie Nelso
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Speechless – Dan + Shay
Best Country Song: Bring My Flowers Now – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker
Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album: Wings – Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Sozinho – Randy Brecker
Best Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells – Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-american Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote – Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band
Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Reggae Album: Rapture – Koffee
Best World Music Album: Celia – Angelique Kidjo
Best Spoken Word Album: Becoming – Michelle Obama
Best Comedy Album: Sticks & Stones – Dave Chapelle
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl – Hildur Gudnadottir
Best Music Video: Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus
Best Music Film: Homecoming, Beyonce