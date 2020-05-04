Here’s All You Need to Know Before Boarding a Bus

From today, 100 city buses will be in Guwahati from 6.30 am to 5 pm, the entire ticketing will be through Chalo app for city buses which will be a fully digital method.

Scheduled departure and arrival of few intercity and inter-district buses are already uploaded on the Redbus portal, these services are being given from various parts of the state, people may avail of these services.

KEY POINTS