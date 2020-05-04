Here’s All You Need to Know Before Boarding a Bus
From today, 100 city buses will be in Guwahati from 6.30 am to 5 pm, the entire ticketing will be through Chalo app for city buses which will be a fully digital method.
Scheduled departure and arrival of few intercity and inter-district buses are already uploaded on the Redbus portal, these services are being given from various parts of the state, people may avail of these services.
KEY POINTS
- Offline ticketing will not be permitted.
- Passengers will not be allowed without mask.
- Passengers may use gloves while entering in bus.
- Standing travel will be treated as an offence.
- Only 50% of seats are allowed for travel, rest 50% will be kept vacant.
- No spitting by anyone, anywhere at station or in bus or from bus.
- Any violation of the above norms by passengers or staff will lead to legal action.
- No staff will carry a wayside passenger who has not taken a digital ticket or has not booked a ticket in advance.
- Buses should not carry any livestock or such products.