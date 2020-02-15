Here’s the list of Nominations for 65th Filmfare Awards

The list of nominations for Bollywood’s biggest night, the Filmfare Awards is here. For its 65th year, the award ceremony will be held in Guwahati for the first time on Saturday, February 15. This is the first time that the mega award show will be held outside Mumbai. The stars already arrived in the city for the biggest event and the city is all set to host the award show at Sarusajai Stadium from 5.30 pm.

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has been nominated in all the primary categories at the Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor (male), Best Director, Best Actor (Female), Best Supporting Actor, Best Lyrics and Best Music Album. Both Gully Boy actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma received nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category. Last year’s Best Actress winner Alia Bhatt (for Raazi) will be competing with Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan, this year.

Here’s a look at the complete list of the nominations for the 65th Filmfare Awards:

Best Film (Popular)

Chhichhore

Gully Boy

Mission Mangal

Uri: The Surgical Strike War

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (Vasan Bala)

Photograph (Ritesh Batra)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

The Sky Is Pink (Shonali Bose)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) – Popular

Akshay Kumar (Kesari)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Bala

Hrithik Roshan (Super 30)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) – Critics

Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photograph)

Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Popular

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

Kareena Kapoor (Good Newwz)

Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink)

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Critics

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Kangana Ranaut (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Radhika Madan (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Sanya Malhotra (Photograph)

Taapsee Pannu (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Best Director

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal)

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

Siddharth Anand (War)

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

Ranvir Shorey (Sonchiriya)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Vijay Varma (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amrita Singh (Badla)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Kamini Kaushal (Kabir Singh)

Madhuri Dixit (Kalank)

Seema Pahwa (Bala)

Zaira Wasim (The Sky Is Pink)

Best Music Album

Bharat – Vishal-Shekhar

Gully Boy – Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh – Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Kalank -Pritam

Kesari – Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh and Jasleen Royal

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Kalank Nahi Ishq (Kalank)

Divine and Ankur Tewari – Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil – Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir – Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Mithoon- Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh)

Tanishk Bagchi – Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh – Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Arijit Singh – Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Nakash Aziz- Slow Motion (Bharat)

B Praak – Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Sachet Tandon – Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin – Chashni (Bharat)

Parampara Thakur – Mere Sohneya (Kabir Singh)

Shilpa Rao – Ghungroo (War)

Shreya Ghoshal – Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade – Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri – Baby Gold (Saand Ki Aankh)