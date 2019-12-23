Here’s why BJP failed in Jharkhand

Current trends have given the JMM-Congress-RJD a clear majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019. Hemat Soren-led alliance is expected to cross the majority mark of 41 while the ruling BJP could bag around 30 seats. Both the seat and vote share of the BJP has declined compared to the 2014 Assembly polls.

Why BJP is trailing in Jharkhand: Check details here!

– Land acquired by the Jharkhand government for Adani’s 1,600-megawatt power plant reportedly created public resentment. The powerplant will reportedly sell electricity to Bangladesh.

– Reports said Godda voters were upset against the Raghubar Das govt over the dilution of the Acquisition Act in the state.

– Poor governance is another factor. Despite the full focus on digital marketing, the BJP didn’t say a word on it in Jharkhand the election campaigns.

– For the first time, after a gap of 19 years, assembly elections were held in Jharkhand in a peaceful manner. But the BJP failed to highlight this achievement against the Maoists.

– Several leaders were not happy with CM Raghubar Das, a non-tribal, in the tribal state. Resentment brewed over allocations of party tickets too.

– Shibu Soren, who is called Guruji or Dishom Guru by his followers in Jharkhand, is still seen as a charismatic leader among the Santhals.

– Santhal factor influenced elections in Jharkhand also. The Santhals socially and politically dominate Santhal Pargana.

– The JMM once again highlighted the issue of age-old exploitation of tribal people by the money-lenders and usury.

– Jharkhand was created in 2000 during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The creation of Jharkhand did not bring much political success for the BJP in Jharkhand. The saffron party didn’t highlight how it helped create Jharkhand.

– Low voter turnout went against the BJP. Jharkhand witnessed 65.17 % voter turn out which is 1.36% less than the previous (2014) elections.