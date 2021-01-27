Top StoriesRegional

Heroin, Foreign Cigarettes, Beer Seized In Mizoram, 2 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department, during a joint operation on Wednesday morning, seized 107 grams of heroin worth Rs 42 lakh, 500 packets foreign cigarettes worth Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand and 72 cans of beer worth Rs 36 thousand from 2 smugglers in Mizoram’s Zemabawk Aizwal.

The two smugglers have been arrested and interrogation is underway.

The Assam Rifles in a statement said that drug smuggling is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. They reiterated that it is most common along the India-Myanmar Border.

