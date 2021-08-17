NationalTop Stories

Heroin, Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized In Mizoram

By Pratidin Bureau

Troopers of Assam Rifles seized a large amount of heroin from Mizoram’s Champhai district on Tuesday.

The heroin weighing 119.6 grams was recovered during an operation carried out by Assam Rifles and Customs Department based on specific inputs.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the case.

The market value of seized heroin is estimated to be over Rs 47 lakh.

Simultaneously, 82 cases of foreign cigarettes were recovered from Champhai district on the very same day.

The market value of cigarettes is estimated to be Rs 1,06,60000.

The seized items were handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings.

