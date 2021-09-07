NationalTop Stories

Heroin Worth Rs 19.60 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, 4 Held Including Myanmar National

By Pratidin Bureau

In a joint operation, Mizoram Excise department and troopers of Assam Rifles seized over 700 grams of heroin worth Rs 19.60 lakh from two different locations in Aizawl.

Four persons were arrested in connection to it, including a Myanmar national.

Based on specific inputs, the excise department and Field Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Assam Rifles raided Zarkawt in Aizawl and seized 636 grams of heroin worth Rs 17.50 lakh from three drug peddlers.

The arrestees were identified as Lalropianga (38), Lalneihsanga (40) and Lalsiamthara (21), hailing from Champhai town.

In another instance, 77 grams of heroin were seized at Bawngkawn locality in Aizawl from Myanmar national, identified as Lalvulliani (38). The seized heroin is worth Rs 2.10 lakh.

All four peddlers were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

They were later sent to Aizawl Central jail.

