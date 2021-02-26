Heroin Worth ₹ 3.4 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 1 Held

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
0

In a major haul, the Aizwal Battalion of Assam Rifles on Friday seized 762 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore from Mizoram’s Hnahthial.

Acting on specific inputs, Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics department jointly recovered the illicit drugs, the market value of which is estimated to be Rs 3,42,90,000.

One person has been arrested in connection to the same.

Related News

Fake Policeman Arrested In Guwahati

Gauhati University PGSU Election: Here’s The List Of Winners

CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To Hima Das & 597 SIs…

EC To Announce Poll Dates For Assam, Other States Today

It may be noted that there have been many such seizures along the Indo-Myanmar border in recent times. On Wednesday, troopers of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 57 lakh from Aizwal in Mizoram. Two persons were arrested.

You might also like
Technology

YouTube rolls out messaging feature in web

Sports

BCCI suspends Prithvi Shaw

Top Stories

CAB protest begins; Akhil arrested

Regional

Presiding officer arrested in Numaligarh

Regional

Torchlight rally against CAB across the State

Regional

Duliajan youths held with Arms

Comments
Loading...