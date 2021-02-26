Heroin Worth ₹ 3.4 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 1 Held

In a major haul, the Aizwal Battalion of Assam Rifles on Friday seized 762 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore from Mizoram’s Hnahthial.

Acting on specific inputs, Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics department jointly recovered the illicit drugs, the market value of which is estimated to be Rs 3,42,90,000.

One person has been arrested in connection to the same.

It may be noted that there have been many such seizures along the Indo-Myanmar border in recent times. On Wednesday, troopers of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 57 lakh from Aizwal in Mizoram. Two persons were arrested.