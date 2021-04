Troopers of Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized 75 grams of heroin and arrested five individuals including two women at Hunthar Veng in Mizoram’s Aizwal.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles of Aizwal Battalion and the excise and narcotics department carried out an operation and recovered the illicit drugs.

As per a report, the market value of the drugs is estimated to be Rs 33,75,000.