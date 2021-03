In yet another major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles on Sunday seized a consignment of heroin in Mizoram and arrested two individuals, including a woman, who were in possession of it.

As per a report, the seized heroin weighs around 94 grams and is worth Rs 42.3 lakh.

The operation was carried out by the Aizwal Battalion of 23 Sector of Assam Rifles and the excise department based on specific inputs at Aizwal’s Bawngkawn Shalom Venglai.