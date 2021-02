Troopers of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 57 lakh from Aizwal in Mizoram.

Weighing around 128 grams, the seized heroin values at Rs 57,60,000.

Two persons have been arrested in connection to the same.

It may be noted that there have been many such recoveries along the Indo-Myanmar border in recent times.