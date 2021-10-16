NationalTop Stories

Heroin Worth ₹37.20 Lakh Seized, 1 Arrested By Assam Rifles

By Pratidin Bureau

In a major drug bust, heroin worth ₹37.20 lakhs was seized by a joint operation conducted by 8 Assam Rifles and 2 Assam Rifles from Mizoram on Friday. A person was also arrested in connection with the case. The operation was carried put in General Area Zotlang-Khankawn Road of Mizoram.

The seized drugs and the detained individual have been handed over to Champhai Police Station in Champhai district.

The Assam Rifles announced the bust via Twitter, “CONTRABAND DRUGS RECOVERY BY ASSAM RIFLES IN MIZORAM Serchhip Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 15 Oct, recovered 07 soap cases of Heroin No.4 worth Rs 37.20 Lakhs from General Area Zotlang – Khankawn Road, Champhai District, Mizoram.”

Related News

6 CRPF Jawans Injured In Explosion At Raipur Railway Station

Assam: Two Journalists Go Missing

Chennai Super Kings Lift Fourth IPL Title

JEE Advanced: Mridul Agarwal Creates History, Scores…

ALSO READ: Nagaland Police Arrests 9, Seizes Gold, Drugs Worth Rs 25 Cr

You might also like
Assam

Assam | Inter-District to Resume from August 16: CM Sarma

Top Stories

India Hurt To See Tricolour Dishonoured On R-Day: PM

Assam

Hagrama Mohilary Did Nothing For BTC: Naba Sarania

Top Stories

Bengal Polls: Final Phase of Voting Begins

Assam

Assam to deport seven Myanmar nationals on Oct 4

Assam

Falcon Festival starts Nov 15 in Umrangso