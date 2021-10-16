Heroin Worth ₹37.20 Lakh Seized, 1 Arrested By Assam Rifles

In a major drug bust, heroin worth ₹37.20 lakhs was seized by a joint operation conducted by 8 Assam Rifles and 2 Assam Rifles from Mizoram on Friday. A person was also arrested in connection with the case. The operation was carried put in General Area Zotlang-Khankawn Road of Mizoram.

The seized drugs and the detained individual have been handed over to Champhai Police Station in Champhai district.

The Assam Rifles announced the bust via Twitter, “CONTRABAND DRUGS RECOVERY BY ASSAM RIFLES IN MIZORAM Serchhip Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 15 Oct, recovered 07 soap cases of Heroin No.4 worth Rs 37.20 Lakhs from General Area Zotlang – Khankawn Road, Champhai District, Mizoram.”

