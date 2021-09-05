Heroin Worth ₹8 Cr Seized In Karbi Anglong, 1 Held

Pratidin Bureau
In a major development in the Assam government’s ‘war on drugs’ mission, heroin worth rupees eight crores have been recovered from Karbi Anglong. A suspect has been arrested in this connection.

As per reports, the contraband drugs weighed around a kilogramme and were seized in Balijan under the Bokajan sub-division in the wee hours of Sunday.

A police team, led by Bokajan sub-divisional police officer Jon Das, intercepted an autorickshaw bearing Nagaland registration. One kg of heroin packed into 78 soap cases was found stacked inside the vehicle.

The accused belonged to Morigaon

It should be mentioned here, that last week, heroin worth rupees 4 crores was seized in Balijan itself.

Meanwhile, Karimganj Police recovered 48 grams of suspected heroin last night along with cash ₹ 13,90,000. Four persons have been arrested in this connection at Mahamadpur, Karimganj.

