Heroin Worth ₹8 Cr Seized In Karbi Anglong

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

In a major development in the Assam government’s ‘war against drugs’ mission, heroin worth rupees eight crores have been recovered from Karbi Anglong.

As per initial reports, the contraband drugs weighed around a kilogramme and were seized in Balijan under the Bokajan sub-division.

It should be mentioned here, that last week, heroin worth rupees 4 crores was seized in Balijan itself.

Meanwhile, Karimganj Police recovered 48 grams of suspected heroin last night along with cash ₹ 13,90,000. Four persons have been arrested in this connection at Mahamadpur, Karimganj.

More details are awaited.

