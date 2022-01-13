NationalTop Stories

Heroin Worth 1.25 Crore Seized In Arunachal, 2 Women Held

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
Two women belonging to an inter-state drug mafia have been apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Arunachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday.

Heroin worth around Rs 1.25 crore was also recovered from their possession.

The arrestees were identified as Mariyam Basumatary (30) hailing from Assam’s Tezpur and Choti Rapung (18) of Seppa in East Kameng district.

As per reports, the inter-state drug mafia was being operated by individuals based in Assam, with the narcotics being sources from the capital of Nagaland.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections and further interrogation is underway.

