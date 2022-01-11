Heroin Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Seized In Manipur, 1 Held

Manipur police have seized 578 grams of heroin and arrested one person in connection to it.

As per reports, the heroin is worth over Rs 3 crore in the international market.

The accused, identified as MD Munal Khan (42) was arrested in Kwakta Bazara with the heroin wrapped in 49 soap boxes.

Khan was apprehended by a police team who were on frisking and checking duty as part of a preventive measure ahead of the state’s upcoming elections.

Him along with the seized heroin were handed over to Moirang police station for further legal proceedings.