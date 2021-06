In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and the excise and narcotics department on Monday seized 153 grams of heroin worth over Rs 60 lakh from Mizoram’s Aizwal.

The seized narcotics were recovered during a raid that was conducted at the World Bank Road area today.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.

The estimated market value of the narcotics is said to be Rs 68,85,000.