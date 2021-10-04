Heroin Worth Rs 1.03 Cr Seized In Mizoram

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Customs department seized a huge amount of heroin in Mizoram’s Tyaokawn area.

According to an official statement, 259 grams of heroin were seized during the operation.

The estimated market value of the heroin is Rs 1,03,60,000.

Later, the seized heroin was handed over to the Customs department of Champhai for further legal proceedings.

“Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram,” the statement said.