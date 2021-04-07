Heroin Worth Rs 1.18 Cr Seized In Mizoram

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
In a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department recovered heroin worth Rs 1.18 crore and apprehended a peddler from Zokhawthar village in Champhai along the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information the joint team seized 297 gm of heroin,

Earlier on Tuesday, the team also carried out an operation at Hunthar veng area on the outskirts of the state capital and seized heroin worth Rs 33.75 lakh and apprehended five persons.

The five apprehended persons were handed over to the excise and narcotics department.

An official of the excise and narcotics department said that the five accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report police statement said that the state police and Assam Rifles have seized 23.6 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 6 crore in joint operations between October 2020 and March 2021 and seized various drugs, including 2 kg of heroin, worth Rs 22.42 crore during the same period.

