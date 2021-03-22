Heroin Worth Rs 1.46 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 2 Arrested

In a major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles recovered 324 grams of heroin and arrested two peddlers at Bukpui in Mizoram.

As per a report, the operation was carried out by the excise and narcotics department and Assam rifles jointly based on specific inputs. The market value of the recovered contraband is worth Rs 1.46 crore.

In recent times, there have been many such seizures in Mizoram and is a major concern, especially along the India-Myanmar border.

Assam Rifles has been vigilant as there could be more influx due to the ongoing Myanmar coup.