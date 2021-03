Troops of Assam Rifles on Thursday arrested a drug peddler from Mizoram’s Thuampai region and recovered 91 grams of heroin.

Assam Rifles and excise & narcotics department jointly carried out the operation on the basis of specific inputs.

The recovered heroin costs approximately Rs 41 lakh.

It may be noted that there have been many such seizures in Mizoram, especially along the Indo-Myanmar border.