A huge amount of heroin was seized by troopers of Assam Rifles in Mizoram. One person was arrested in connection to the seizure.

A joint team of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles, and 20 FIT seized 235 grams from general area Ruantlang – Khankawn road in Mizoram based on specific inputs.

The estimated cost of the seized heroin is Rs 94 lakh.

Later, the arrested individual and heroin were handed over to Champhai police for further legal proceedings.