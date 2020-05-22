High Court Orders Probe into Tiwa Council corruption

At a time when the entire when there is a widespread sensation over the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) corruption in and around the state, the Gauhati high court on Friday directed Morigaon SP to probe into the allegations of anomalies and corruption against the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) Paban Manta.

Earlier, many Tiwa organizations had demanded the Morigaon’s Superintendent of Police to arrest him and appealed to him to place an inquiry against the anomalies and corruption in the TAC.