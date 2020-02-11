High-level committee on Clause 6 finalises report

The 14-member committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which provides for safeguards to protect the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people, has completed its report (Recommendations) as scheduled, by February 15.

It has not yet been decided when the report would be submitted to the Central government.

The committee was mandated with a task which has been completed within the stipulated time-frame, although a month’s extension was given which was to expire on February 15.

The state government is waiting for the panel’s report to counter protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which have engulfed Upper Assam. The protestors fear that those who will be granted citizenship under this law will flood these areas.