Top StoriesRegional

High-level committee on Clause 6 finalises report

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative image
132

The 14-member committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which provides for safeguards to protect the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people, has completed its report (Recommendations) as scheduled, by February 15.

It has not yet been decided when the report would be submitted to the Central government.

The committee was mandated with a task which has been completed within the stipulated time-frame, although a month’s extension was given which was to expire on February 15.

The state government is waiting for the panel’s report to counter protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which have engulfed Upper Assam. The protestors fear that those who will be granted citizenship under this law will flood these areas.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Brahmaputra engulfs parts of North Guwahati

Regional

SHOCKING! Differently abled girl raped in Duliajan

Pratidin Exclusive

With AGP’s lead, AIUDF and BPF to form an alternative government

Top Stories

Bhangagarh police arrests GMCH doctor

Regional

The myth of man-elephant conflict

Sports

U19 Cricket WC 2020: India Beat Pakistan in Semifinal

Comments
Loading...