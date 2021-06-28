Higher COVID Fatality Reported In Patients Below 50: AIIMS

By Pratidin Bureau on June 28, 2021

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi informing about the findings of a study conducted by them stated that the fatality rate due to Covid-19 is higher in patients below the age of 50 than those above the age of 65.

Authored by the director of the hospital, Dr. Randeep Guleria, and the Chief of its Trauma Center Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, the study published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine aimed to describe the clinic epidemological feature and the causes of mortality of patients admitted in dedicated covid centres in India.

The study’s samples were deceased adult patients who were admitted between April 4 to July 24 last year.

During the study period, a total of 654 adult patients were admitted to the ICU, out of which, 247 died. A mortality per cent of 37.7 per cent was recorded (247 out of 654).

Adult patients were further divided into age groups of 18 to 50, 51 to 65 and above 65, to compare their clinical characteristics and outcomes.

The study shows 42.1 per cent were between 18-50, 34.8 per cent from 51-65 and 23.1 per cent above 65.

Data of all the patients who died in the ICU were collected from their electronic medic report, patients daily progress chart as well as nursing notes.

In different studies, ICU mortality among covid patients varies between 8.0 pc to 66.7 pc.

46 Pediatric were admitted during this period out of which six died of Covid. The ICU mortality among the Pediatric group was 13 per cent. 

The most common comorbidities were hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and chronic kidney disease along with the most common presenting features being fever cough, and shortness of breath.

